The United States Supreme Court ruled against the affirmative action program in a landmark June 29 ruling. The ruling makes it so higher education institutions cannot use race as a factor in student admissions.
The Court voted 6-2 to the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard case and 6-3 to its companion case, Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina (UNC). In both cases, the universities’ admissions programs were deemed unconstitutional and found to violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause within the Constitution.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, part of the conservative majority vote, wrote, “...the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual– not on the basis of race,” according to CNBC. The majority also expressed that students may continue to express race-based experiences in their essays.
As reported by CNN, Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who voted against the majority in the UNC case, said in a statement that the decision to reverse affirmative action “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” Justice Brown only voted in the UNC case as she recused herself from the Harvard case due to previous ties to the institution.
While affirmative action programs and laws have been around since the 1960s, Grutter v. Bollinger, a Supreme Court case in 2003, ruled that colleges had the authority to include race as a factor in the admissions process to create a more diverse student body.
By reversing affirmative action in admissions, both public and private universities expect to see a decline in the representation of underrepresented minority groups and limited opportunities for those historically disadvantaged. Critics of the decision assert that affirmative action has been vital in addressing past racial discrimination. It acknowledged that UNC only permitted African Americans to apply in 1955, along with many other universities that planned to remedy past discrimination in admissions.
In North Carolina, institutions falling under the UNC System have already seen changes to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies before the June 29 rulings.
February, the UNC System’s Board of Governors removed DEI statements from institution admissions and hiring processes. These institutions, including UNC Charlotte, no longer feature DEI-related statements on their sites and removed DEI-related questions from applications and interviews.
In a statement made to the Niner Times from UNC Charlotte, it was that “As a public state institution, UNC Charlotte adheres to all North Carolina laws and UNC System policies. We remain committed to creating and sustaining a campus environment that supports all students, faculty and staff to reach their full academic and human potential while fostering a community where all are welcome, safe and respected.”
As of 3:54 p.m., UNC Charlotte has the following statement on their human resources site on affirmative action for employees:
“The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and an ADVANCE Institution that strives to create an academic climate in which the dignity of all individuals is respected and maintained. Women, minorities, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”