A survey conducted by the Niner Times in spring 2023 found that less than half of students surveyed believe their classes will be fully helpful to them in their future careers.
The survey included 56 UNC Charlotte students. Of the students surveyed, 42.86% said that their classes would be helpful to them in their future careers. However, 48.21% of surveyed students said that their classes would be only "somewhat" helpful and the remaining 8.93% of students said that their classes would not be helpful.
The same survey revealed that 64.29% of students surveyed attend Charlotte primarily to get a job. 75% of participants listed getting a job as their primary or one of several reasons for attending Charlotte. This leaves a disparity of 32.14% of students surveyed who attend Charlotte to get jobs but feel that their classes may not aid them in their future careers.
Megan Schulte-hinnerichs is one of those students. A fourth-year psychology major, she not only believes that her classes will not help her in her future career but that she has learned nothing at all.
"I have been in college for three years," said Schulte-hinnerichs. "And I honestly can say I have not really learned anything other than how to take a test. And even then, I have failed to do that."
Many students surveyed believe that some of their coursework will aid them in their future careers, but some aspects of their classes will not be helpful.
"[My classes] help me refine some of my skills and teach me things I can improve on," said Ibukun Ajani, a fourth-year communications major. "But some things aren't new, and some things aren't being taught. It's kind of half and half."
A large minority of students surveyed believe their classes will be helpful in their future careers.
"My main major classes right now are definitely helping me with what I want to do," said Tessa O'Connor, a fourth-year communications major.
"Communications, public relations, my campaigns class — that one's showing me how to run a campaign. I would not know that without these classes."
Grouping majors broadly into the categories of arts, science and business, arts majors were most likely to say that their classes would be helpful.
"I did come to college to get a job," said O'Connor. "I think it has helped me; I got a job. I talked about [my electives] when I was doing a job interview so they could see [my education] was well rounded."
Science majors were the second most likely to say that their classes would be helpful in their future careers. Business majors were the least likely to say so, with only 36.36% of respondents answering "yes." They were also the most likely to say their classes would not be helpful, with 9.09% of respondents answering "No."
"They're not [useful]," said first-year biochemical engineering major James Burgess. "We don't learn sh*t."
Only 8.93% of all students surveyed listed learning as their primary reason for attending college.