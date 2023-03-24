The suspect in the carjacking at UNC Charlotte’s Lot 5 was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on March 23. Mark Jordan Williams II was initially charged with six felonies and is being held in Mecklenburg County Jail, according to a Niner Notice sent at 7:08 a.m. on March 24.
According to the Mecklenburg County Jail, Williams is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm on educational property and misdemeanor larceny.
The stolen vehicle — a 4-door, burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon — was located along with the suspect. The vehicle was returned to its owner.
Williams’ arrest comes after a carjacking at gunpoint in Lot 5 at approximately 2 p.m. on March 23. No injuries were reported after the incident.
Lot 5 is located on the east side of the UNC Charlotte main campus opposite East Deck. The lot is on the perimeter of campus near the intersection of Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road.
Immediately after the carjacking, the stolen vehicle was seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard. The vehicle and suspect were found on Revere Street, according to the March 24 campus police report.
Campus police aided Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police in processing and returning the vehicle, according to the same report.
The victim was a nonresidential student.
UNC Charlotte sent a Niner Notice on March 23 notifying students and staff of the incident. It said there is no ongoing threat to campus after the carjacking, but there may be increased police presence.
According to the March 24 Niner Notice, no additional Niner Notices are planned regarding this incident.
Additional charges against Williams are still pending. If you have any information, call campus police at 704-687-2200.
Note: This article was updated with Williams' additional charges.