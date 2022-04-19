The Take Back the Night (TBTN) event honors survivors of sexual assault through a roundtable discussion for allies and sexual assault survivors, a keynote address, a march and Survivor Speak Out. It was hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Center of Wellness Promotion (CWP).
TBTN was held on Tuesday, April 12, from 4-8 p.m. The event started with an hour-long discussion in the Lucas Room, followed by a keynote address in McKnight Auditorium by Jimanekia Eborn, a queer sexual assault and trauma expert, trauma media consultant and comprehensive sex educator. TBTN ended with a march and Survivor Speak Out, where about 30 people gathered in Belk Plaza, and survivors were able to share their experiences. There was also a luminary tribute for sexual assault survivors provided by Brave Step, an organization geared towards assisting survivors of sexual abuse.
TBTN is an international event that started in 1976. It celebrates the lives of sexual assault survivors and builds a future without the threat of domestic abuse, violence or sexual assault. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape. With sexual assault prevalent, TBTN aims to unite survivors and allies in a supportive and inclusive environment.
Dr. Terri Rhodes has been a psychologist at CAPS for 23 years and played a crucial role in organizing this event. She examines how TBTN actively addresses the detrimental effects of sexual assault: "There's a couple of things that happen to folks when they experience trauma, sexual trauma in particular. People feel disempowered and powerless. They also disconnect from communities, and TBTN is one of those events that helps trauma survivors to regain some power. It also reconnects them with their community."
Chelsey Walker is the associate director for interpersonal violence prevention at the Center for Wellness Promotion (CWP), and she also helped plan this event. Walker said that TBTN "is rooted in activism. It's rooted in honoring survivors and people who have experienced sexual violence. It creates that safe space and community for survivors to be acknowledged and to be told, 'We believe you. We know this has happened to you. We're here to support you in whatever way that looks.' It's also a space to come together and take action and say that sexual violence is not something that we tolerate as a community at UNC Charlotte."
The final event of TBTN is the Survivor Speak Out, where survivors and allies openly share their experiences and different healing processes. This part of the event was a crucial time for allies to learn how they can support survivors of sexual assault.
"Allies can support by attending and listening to other survivors talk about their experiences and so lending that supports in terms of just being there and listening," said Rhodes.
Rhodes emphasizes that one of the essential things an ally can do is believe the survivor. "Believing: it's one of the biggest ally activities that someone can do is to hear and not question, [to] not have the survivor defend their experience. Hear it, take it in and believe survivors," said Rhodes.
Similarly, Walker stresses the importance of "believing that person and not shaming them or blaming them or using judgmental questions or comments."
If you are a survivor of sexual assault, resources on campus can help, such as the CAPS and the Title IX Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.