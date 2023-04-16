CW: This article contains mentions of sexual violence.
UNC Charlotte's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Center for Wellness Promotion (CWP) are hosting their annual Take Back the Night Event (TBTN) on Tuesday, April 18. It starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Lucas Room and continues throughout the night.
At TBTN's opening ceremony, the Student Government Association (SGA) will host a Letters to Survivors campaign. There will also be display tables featuring various campus and community resources. Former SGA President Tatiana Larson will provide opening remarks and introduce this year's keynote speaker, Dr. Autumn Asher BlackDeer. From there, students will take to the streets in a march led by the Native American Student Association.
CWP Associate Director for Interpersonal Violence Prevention Chelsea Walker hopes TBTN can provide a supportive and inclusive environment for survivors and allies to work towards preventing sexual assault at Charlotte.
"[TBTN] provides a space for [students] to learn, to connect, to be with people who are also very dedicated to creating a safer campus culture [and] a safer community. It gives them the space to learn more about campus resources [and] to share their experience," said Walker. "It's a great educational opportunity as well as a great community building opportunity for students to be able to develop those relationships, develop those connections and really see that the University and our campus community is really dedicated to preventing violence and supporting people impacted by violence as well."
Dr. Maria Labbato, professor of history of sexuality in the Americas, emphasizes the importance of events like TBTN in providing the community an opportunity to reflect on and discuss the ongoing problem of sexual violence on college campuses.
"Assault and rape on college campuses are quite high, and it has been for decades. [American Women] have a one in four or five chance of being a victim of an attempted or completed sexual assault on campus. For that statistic to remain so high for decades, it's important to raise the conversation and raise public awareness. What's being done to try to mitigate those numbers and lower them?" said Labbato.
Students are encouraged to take photos during the event's keynote speech and march. However, CWP asks that students refrain from photography during the Survivor Speak Out portion of the night.