The 49th Acre opens on Saturday, Sept. 2, as the Charlotte football team takes on the South Carolina State University Bulldogs in the 2023 season opener inside Jerry Richardson Stadium at 6 p.m.
The project began in February 2022, but the opening was delayed a year.
Tailgating will start four hours before kickoff and end 30 minutes before kickoff. The festivities will start at 2 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Fans can reserve a spot on the 49th Acre Niner Engage page.
Multiple organizations will host tailgating events before the season opener against the Bulldogs.
The CLT Gold Mine, the official student section of the Charlotte 49ers, will have a cookout open to everyone.
Charlotte's Beta Phi Chapter of La Unidad Latina will have a Latinx tailgate with unlimited food and drink for a $15 fee on gameday.
Charlotte's Auxiliary Services also announced that fans can order Domino's and Bojangles delivered to the 49th Acre through the Niner Diners app from 2-4:30 p.m.
The 49th Acre is a three-acre outdoor complex created for students. The facility will primarily be used for tailgating before football games throughout the season.
The facility was created through a $10 million anonymous donation. The 49th Acre can hold 2,500 students and will have an entertainment pavilion.