UNC Charlotte's Market Powered by Amazon "Just Walk Out" technology in the Popp Martin Student Union is set to open on Sept. 18 to replace the Market on Craver, though a soft launch of the market is set for Sept. 15.
The conversation about an Amazon Just Walk Out market within Charlotte's campus started in 2022 between Auxiliary Services and Chartwells to test the concept in higher education.
"The Compass Group, who is the parent company of Chartwells, our dining providers here on campus, approached us and asked us if we would be interested in partnering with them to bring Amazon Just Walk Out to campus," said Jody Thompson, director of Auxiliary Services.
Market Just Walk Out will mimic the grocery, health, beauty and snack options previously available through the Market on Craver. However, the current space for the Market on Craver will be transformed into a larger Erbert & Gerbert sub-shop space with seating. The 49er Fresh sandwiches, salads, and sushi will remain alongside Erbert & Gerbert.
"Anything that a student needs to have either a meal replacement or a snack on the go, that's the place to go," said Ben Kolnos, senior retail director of Dining Services.
Like other retail and dining areas on campus, Market Just Walk Out is open to everyone. Payment methods previously used at the Market on Craver will also be available to use with the Just Walk Out technology.
"Students can use their 49er card stored balance (DB) and Optional Dining Account (ODA). It will live in the 49er Niner Diners Mobile Order app, and it will create a QR code that you use to scan in. Anyone choosing to use a credit card can do that at the turnstile," said Kolnos.
To navigate Market Just Walk Out, users need to have their payment method ready to be scanned at the turnstile, which will grant them access to the market. The doors of the turnstile have to close before another shopper scans to ensure they are only paying for what they have picked up. Users are free to shop as they enter, and their chosen items will be added to a virtual cart. If users request a receipt, the technology takes approximately 10 minutes to finalize the transaction to be sent via email and within the Niner Diners Mobile Order app to customers.
"Once you're in, there are cameras and shelf sensors that know exactly how much you're taking of what, and that's how it's tracking you," said Katie Turner, marketing director for Business Services. "It's also tracking other people in your party. If they're] going in and shopping with their friends and just one person scans in, then everything that group collects will be on that person's choice of payment."
Using the contactless technology allows Market Just Walk Out to have longer operational hours and mimic the hours of the Student Union: Monday - Friday (7-12 a.m.) and Saturday - Sunday (9-12 a.m.)
"Anytime that the Student Union is unlocked, the Market will be open. Because it doesn't utilize a cashier, it's all done fairly automatically," said Kolnos. "We don't need to staff it the same way we would normally, and we could get a lot more of those passive sales as times we didn't normally operate."
Auxiliary and Dining Services encourages students to submit their suggestions and impressions of the Amazon Just Walk Out Market through the Niner Diners app.
"Technology is always at the forefront when we're looking at new concepts on campus. This opportunity was presented to us, and it was a no-brainer," said Thompson.