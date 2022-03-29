UNC Charlotte’s student film festival, the Golden Reel, is in production and set to take place in McKnight Hall on April 28, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival is presented by the UNC Charlotte Student Film Club.
According to a press release written by Samantha Mayer, copywriter of the festival’s marketing team, the festival is “made by students for students.” The goal of the festival is to “celebrate UNC Charlotte’s students and the art of film.”
The festival is taking submissions until April 12; students can submit their work through Google Forms. The link to submit work is https://forms.gle/M8wzzb8uR7F3snG7A.
According to a press release, the students of UNC Charlotte have produced a student film festival every year since 2008, specifically the “Golden Reel” festival since its inaugural year, 2014. The festival was held online in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 20, the 2022 Golden Reel Festival will be in person. However, the press release for the festival states that the festival may be moved online if necessary for safety reasons. In addition, the press release states that all safety precautions and measures will be mandatory and enforced for the festival.
According to the Niner Nation Cares website, current COVID protocols that apply to this event include using 50% of the space’s room capacity; however, masks are optional for attendees.
In the past, fundraising has taken place to promote the festival and its participants. According to the press release written by Mayer, the festivals have varied in theme, time, location and types of submissions accepted. For example, the festival has previously accepted national and international submissions. This year, the festival is focused purely on UNC Charlotte students to “allow their films to shine without the potential overshadowing of city-wide, national or international submissions.”
People interested in the festival can stay updated on the festival production through their Instagram @cltgoldenreel or by emailing Mayer at smayer4@uncc.edu.
