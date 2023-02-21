The Student Ambassadors of Alumni Affairs began in 1982 to connect students and alumni and share their commitment to UNC Charlotte through events and community-building.
The organization hosts connection opportunities with alumni for their ambassadors, allowing them to participate in the Alumni Association and Chancellor events.
"[Chancellor events] are when they do award ceremonies for alumni or teachers, we're there. Pretty much anything that's happening at the Chancellor's house and a lot of times at the Marriott, we'll be there," said Maggie Pearce, president of the Student Ambassadors.
The organization also plans and hosts campus-wide events that give opportunities for the student ambassadors to get volunteer hours.
"You might have seen us at the homecoming Palooza or at our 49 days 'til graduation event. We're kind of in the student body in that way," said Pearce.
According to the Alumni Association's website, their main objectives are to "promote loyalty and fellowship among the students, parents, alumni and administration at UNC Charlotte."
They have four organizational committees: internal, membership, marketing and programming committee.
"Our internal committee is planning our night retreat right now. Membership has been talking about recruitment and so on. Programming will tell us about our next big event, and marketing will give us opportunities to appear in videos and things like that," said Pearce.
Third-year student Randall Grant is a part of the programming committee within the Student Ambassadors.
"I like it because it gives me a lot of networking opportunities and a good chance to talk to people," said Grant. "It's a good resume builder. I'm in the programming committee actively planning events and talking to caterers and stuff like that. It brings a lot of good experience."
The Student Ambassadors recruit new members every semester. Requirements to apply are a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, being at least a second-semester freshman, a minimum of 2 semesters left at Charlotte, attendance at one of their social events, a letter of recommendation and a resume. If the application is approved, the membership committee will conduct an interview.
"If you put some sort of effort in [your application] and we can notice that, you'll move on to the next step. When you get to the interview, that's where you get to shine," said Naomi Carpenter, membership chair of the Student Ambassadors.
The Student Ambassadors have a maximum of 40 members, including the executive board.
"We just ended our recruitment season, we had a total of 25 members at the beginning, and we got about 20 applicants, which was really exciting," said Pearce. "So we're looking at taking between 10 and 12. We'll probably have more like 35 members in the next week."
The organization is sponsored by the Charlotte Alumni Association.
"While we are largely a student-run organization, we have the Alumni Office right at the Harris Alumni Center, and some of our events are directed by them. They tell us what they want, and then we do it. Our budget comes from them," said Pearce.