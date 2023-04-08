The Popp Martin Student Union Bojangles (PMSU) closed on Thursday, April 6, for the remainder of the spring 2023 and summer 2023 semesters.
The closure is due to Crown Commons renovations above the PMSU Bojangles.
"There are mechanical systems that need to be replaced as part of the Crown Commons renovation project that is directly connected to Bojangles, which is forcing the closure," said Associate Vice Chancellor for Business Services Douglas Lape.
To supplement the Bojangles closure, Burger 704, located in Lower Prospector, will offer a chicken tender menu item beginning on April 10. Panda Express and Subway are also starting new programs to supplement the closure.
"The food delivery robots will also start delivering Panda Express and Subway on Wednesday, April 12," said Jorge Elizagaray of Chartwells.
The Crown Commons renovation began on April 1 after the location was relocated to Upper Prospector. The undertaking has caused restaurants such as Sushi by Gusto and Salsaritas to close. The Upper Prospector locations will reopen once renovations are complete at the beginning of the fall 2023 semester.
The Crown Commons renovation will add an express lane for students with meal swipes, an extended indoor dining area and outlets for students to study.
Lape said Auxiliary Services appreciates students' support during the renovation process.
"We appreciate everyone's patience during the Crown Commons renovation, which is a large undertaking. We're really excited, however, to show off the finished product at the beginning of the fall semester," said Lape.