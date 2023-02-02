UNC Charlotte will host The Washington Center (TWC) on Feb. 6 from 4-5 p.m. in the Career Center's classroom for an information session about the internships offered.
The TWC internship program allows students to live and intern in Washington, D.C. Students will also take an academic class in the field of their choice and complete a career readiness program.
"[For the readiness program], they have the students do interviews with the people in the career field that they intend to be in," said Dr. Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration and public policy in the doctoral program. "They do field trips around the city with students interested in the same career options. They try to develop professional skills and contacts beyond the internship site. I like the program because it gives three parts that are more well-rounded than just having the internship experience."
The TWC program application deadlines for the summer 2023 semester are Feb. 15 (early) and March 15 (regular). The application deadlines for the fall 2023 semester are March 29 (early deadline for some of the internships) and April 26 (regular). Students can find the applications on the TWC website.
The website offers a variety of programs for all majors. Students can take a quiz to determine which program best suits their academic and career interests. It also can help students decide which program to choose and answer some frequently asked questions.
"They see organizations that they have heard of before, and they think, 'Hey, wouldn't that be great to have on my resume?,'" said Heberlig. "That is what will convince them to leave UNC Charlotte for a semester to do an experience like this."
The Charlotte tuition prices determine the cost of the internship program. The application fee is $60. In addition, there are two other fees, one for the program and one for the housing.
Students can apply for state and private scholarships offered by TWC to offset the cost. The scholarships cover approximately two-thirds of the program's total cost, according to Heberlig. For the state scholarships, the anticipated award amount is $9,000 for summer 2023 and $11,000 for fall 2023. In addition, the scholarships can cover the tuition and a portion of the on-site housing cost.
For eligibility, students must be in an undergraduate program in their second, third or fourth year. First-year students may apply in the second semester of their first year of college but must be a second year when completing the program.
In this semester-long internship program, students will receive academic credit at Charlotte. For the fall and spring semesters, students are eligible to receive 15 credit hours. For the summer semester, students are eligible to receive 12 credit hours.
"One thing they are pretty consistent about is that they expanded their horizons," said Heberlig. "It just makes them aware of opportunities out there that they never thought about or thought they could do. So it's less about learning how to use Excel or learning any particular skill but opening up their sense of possibility. It gives them a broader job search after they graduate."
If students are interested in the program or want more information, they can explore the website, contact Heberlig by email at esheberl@uncc.edu or call his office at (704) 687-7327.