CW: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and domestic violence
In 2022, a UNC Charlotte student who asked to remain anonymous contacted the Center for Counseling at Psychological Services (CAPS) following their sexual assault. The student soon discovered they would endure an extended waiting period of one month after seeking psychological services.
"I was just looking for support, but it took a month for CAPS to get back to me for an appointment. I would consider that a failure. How does it take a month to get an appointment?" said the student.
They met with CAPS to schedule a session but found they could not receive it when they needed it most. According to the student, CAPS told them they had no availability until a month later. This resulted in the Charlotte student researching other ways to receive the needed help, but they were met with a lack of resources.
"I told them what happened and that I needed help," said the student. "I was very lonely. I felt like I wasn't receiving a lot of support in my position initially from CAPS. I was trying to process my sexual assault."
While awaiting an appointment, they searched the Charlotte website for support. However, according to the student, the support provided on the website needed more diverse resources.
"The University fails to support Black autistic women who go through sexual assault. There are no resources for us here; there's nothing," said the student. "I tried searching around their website for that. We need to have resources for black neurodivergent people."
Charlotte's sexual misconduct history and reports
CAPS was founded in 1967 and has been the support center for Charlotte students in mental health services and academic success. Students who wish to discuss their sexual assault can contact CAPS during business hours, ensuring that any contact is confidential. How many cases CAPS handles is unknown, as any recent records for on-campus sexual assaults have not been released.
Charlotte holds a history of sexual misconduct. One case included history lecturer Robert McEachnie, who faced allegations of sexual assault in 2017. Several other students filed complaints about McEachnie's behavior but did not come forward.
In 2021, the lawsuit was settled for $40,000, with Charlotte's lawyers attempting to have the case dismissed. That year, Charlotte received backlash for allowing McEachnie to continue teaching 10 months after the settlement.
Sexual assault records have not yet been released through the 2023 Annual Security Reports.
In the 2022 report, "Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Information," was filed 19 times. "Reporting Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, or Stalking to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX Coordinator" was filed 20 times. "Sexual Assault Reporting (Filing an Internal Complaint within the University)" was filed 22 times.
Analysis of the reports and on-campus sexual assault
Dr. Maria Labbato, a specialist in women and gender studies, shared her perspective on the Charlotte Clery Report.
"The report begins by saying the University is obliged to publish reportable crimes," said Labbato. "So this doesn't give us a real sense of the problem because what is reportable? Is it something that's already gone through some kind of disciplinary hearing and an investigation?"
"The scary thing is that we have such a high proportion of survivors who don't report, so the investigation doesn't result in disciplinary action," she said.
Labbato teaches liberal studies courses about the history of sexuality in the Americas, holding class discussions on the issues of sexual violence. The media and texts she provides in class represent data on sexual assault on college campuses.
"One out of four or five college females will experience attempted sexual assault or rape," said Labbato. "That report doesn't give a scope of the problem at all or where the problem lies. So that concerns me, you have to dig for the information, and it's still obscure."
Labbato explained that the extent of Charlotte's cases is primarily unknown. Faculty and staff had only begun training for Title IX in the past year.
"What is going on at Charlotte regarding sexual assault and rape, I don't know, other than us having to take Title IX training students and faculty now. But we still don't have a sense of what this problem looks like on college campuses," said Labbato.
The amount of information students have access to could be much higher. The 2023 Clery report will not be released until October.
"I can understand and see how confusing this could be for a student trying to understand the scope of a problem sexual assault looks like at their campus," said Labbato. "I think this does highlight the fear of publicizing the issue of sexual assault on college campuses that schools are trying to minimize."
CAPS support and further resources
Although the student did not receive the support they needed, they sought other resources to process their sexual assault. Despite the initial setback, they found something from CAPS that benefited them.
"I ended up joining a CAPS support group, which has been very helpful so far," the student said.
They recognized how their mental health could have improved if they had received a session with closer availability.
"I feel like I would have been in a much better place if I had an earlier time to start the treatment," said the student. "Especially for something like that, you can't make someone wait."
For more information on the University's policy on sexual misconduct, follow this link.