Charlotte Revolutionary Study Group, Working People's Association and the Organized Front for African Unity held a celebration in honor of working women who played a role in the struggle for women's liberation. The event occurred on March 11 in Marshall Park from 2-4 p.m.
The event consisted of eight speeches about the oppression that different groups of people face. There were also tri-folds highlighting women on each continent that stood up for women's liberation.
The event organizers spent February putting everything together and writing their speeches to highlight how there would be no revolution without women's struggle.
"The point of us putting on this event today is to let people know that the fight for women's liberation isn't just a fight on its own, but it's also a fight for the people," said third-year student Ja'Bria Farmer.
The eight speeches discussed the struggle of African and Indian women, machismo as a weapon, men's place in the struggle for women's emancipation, the history of Working Women's Day and poems by women involved in women's emancipation.
"It's important to hold an event like this, number one, to just bring people together, but also to spread truth and knowledge about how people are contributing to capitalism," said Farmer. "All people can't be liberated until women are liberated."
"At the present moment, there are so many systemic problems. A lot of people are committing and contemplating committing suicide. " There are a lot of issues, especially surrounding women's and workers' rights," said Lotus, a Charlotte Revolutionary Study Group member. "The public needs to know about those issues and that we have the power to fight back against them. If we don't, things will continue to get worse."
The celebration had about 50 attendees and took around 13 people from the three organizations to set up.
"Putting it together was very stressful, but getting everyone out here has been really exciting. This is definitely the biggest thing I think any of our organizations have done here. So being able to come together and get such a turnout like this is just really thrilling," said Hayes Gomme, a Working People's Association member.
The organizations gave out pins that had historical female figures on them. They also had homemade food and goodie bags for people that attended.