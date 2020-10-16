UNC Charlotte is testing all residents of Levine, Laurel and Lynch Hall this afternoon, they announced in a NinerNotice on Oct. 16.
“As a result of an uptick in on-campus COVID-19 cases, the University is proactively testing all residents of three residence halls to help mitigate spread of the disease,” the announcement said. There have been no identified on-campus clusters, but there have been several confirmed cases.
One of these dormitories is Levine Hall, where at least one resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The student received his positive test on Wednesday, and several other residents have since been moved out of the dorm to isolate. Sophomore and Levine resident Cooper Manley told the Niner Times that nine students were relocated to Greek Village for isolation and the resident who tested positive was moved to Maple Hall, although the University did not confirm this by press time.
According to the University’s dashboard, 59 on-campus residents are currently isolated or quarantined. Maple Hall, the designated dorm for such students, has space for 64 individuals.
Residents will be tested this afternoon by staff from the Student Health Center and Housing and Residence Life. As was done with Holshouser Hall, all are required to remain in their respective buildings until they receive a negative test, and meals will be provided.
The news comes after a rise in cases. From Oct. 12-14, 47 students and three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.