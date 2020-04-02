As of April 2, two students and one contract worker with UNC Charlotte have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals were isolated and received proper medical care upon diagnosis.
Case #1: On March 23, Chancellor Dubois sent a letter notifying the community that the first student tested positive for COVID-19. According to his letter, the student had been studying abroad and immediately self-quarantined upon return.
Case #2: On March 28, a Niner Notice was sent out informing community members that an evening contract worker at Center City was diagnosed with COVID-19. Classes had already been moved online and the University was reportedly advised that the threat to staff was low.
Case #3: On April 2, the Niner Times received notice of a third case of COVID-19 at UNC Charlotte. The student was studying abroad and immediately self-quarantined in their out-of-state residence upon return.
The most recently diagnosed student says that she received a blood test and a nasal test. The blood test came back negative, but the nasal test came back positive two days later. According to medical experts, this is not uncommon. Some even estimate that one in three infected patients are receiving negative test results.
This article will be updated as more information is provided.
