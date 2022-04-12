Hosted in the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel Conference Center, the "Thriving Together" symposium had four guest speakers who discussed self care with students and faculty.
On April 1, 2022, the event began with a welcome and opening remark from Terrence Harper, the Multicultural Mental Health and Equity Initiative (MMHEI) coordinator. Next, "Diverse Student Experience at Charlotte" was presented by Dr. Sonyia Richardson and Roger Suclupe about the experiences of student diversity within the university. Then, breakout sessions followed with dinner consisting of steak, potato salad, spinach and chicken. Guest speaker, Nedra Glover Tawwab, addressed ways people cope with their stress and offered advice on how to relax. Lastly, Richardson and the Diverse Student Experience Lab Team presented the "Radical Healing" session.
Tawwab explained to students, teachers and faculties what boundaries are and how people can apply them when working or using them in situations.
"[Boundaries] are expectations and needs that help you feel safe and comfortable in your relationships. As we are taking care of others, it is impossible to effectively take care of people instead of taking care of yourself," said Tawwab.
Tawwab also explained the importance of self-care and crisis care. She said that crisis care could be noticed when people do not care for themselves and put others first. For example, one could limit time on a device, invite good people into their life and participate in self-care. She then explains ways people can tackle to develop healthy relationships in the body.
Similar to the way people exercise their bodies for a good self image and weight loss, meditation is the mental cleansing that people use when they feel overwhelmed or stressed, according to Tawwab.
Tawwab said burnout causes stress, and a boundary should be established to keep work at work. She explains how to evaluate the differences between leaving work situations at work versus maintaining a social life without work.
"You are the person to say this does not work for me, or this opportunity does not fit in my schedule. One of my first jobs was juvenile officer, and as someone coming out of college, you are eager to use what I learned. A lot of my coworkers were burned out helping people, and this shows in the work when you are tired and did not sleep enough. This is the cause of burnout when helping in the space of a non-work environment. Instead, call someone else to help, and don't be the only resource," said Tawwab.
Tawwab concluded her session by advising how to set a healthy lifestyle and keep a habit for the body.
Just as simple everyday activities like brushing teeth and showering are necessary for hygeine, self care for your mind and body is just as important, according to Tawwab.
The Niner Times spoke with Terrence Harper, a psychologist at the Center for Counseling at Psychological Services (CAPS) at Charlotte, about his role in developing the "Thriving Together Symposium" event for the school.
"I coordinated the MMHEI. This event was a new initiative that was grant-funded; it is a program that centers on mental health needs for students of color, specifically navigating the effects of the pandemic," said Harper.
Harper explained the meaning behind the event and how it relates to collaborating with other departments to assist students in need of mental health resources.
"The idea of the symposium event is to know what students need to collaborate with other folks to understand the concept of helping them. We wanted folks to hear the radical framework and someone who is influential in mental health. Boundaries can help navigate people to pursue what is important in life and have a healing section for these students," said Harper.
Harper explained how the symposium started in early fall 2022. He said the process included gathering people who would impact people's health, bringing in good speakers, creating break sessions and spreading the word on campus and through social media platforms.
The main partners of the event were the School of Social Work, the Mental Health Research Division, CAPS and the Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement.
"We got a lot of great feedback that this is something that students enjoy and felt it was helpful in multiple ways. They appreciated the food, raffle items, having space to be heard and being inspired by influential folks. Based on this early feedback, we plan on doing this type of event other every year or every year, hopefully in the spring," said Harper.
Harper added the idea to create an extended event for students to engage more and experience this opportunity. Harper suggested potentially planning a two-day event that would offer more opportunities and speakers.
Any Charlotte students, faculty members, teachers or anyone interested in learning more about CAPS can find more information on their website: https://caps.charlotte.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.