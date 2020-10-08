The North Carolina deadline for general election voter registration is on Friday, Oct. 9, 25 days prior to the Nov. 3 election day. Applications must be received by the County Board of Elections prior to Oct. 9, unless the application is mailed and the postage is marked on or before the deadline. If the application is not received within the deadline then the application will not be processed until after the general election.
Registration and registration updates can be completed either by completing the North Carolina Voter Registration Application and mailing it to the designated County Board of Elections or utilizing the DMV. Registration status can be confirmed through the Voter Search Tool.
Voters who miss this deadline may register to vote and vote on the same day during the one-stop early voting period. Early voting in North Carolina will take place from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31, and voters may cast their ballots at any voting location in their county rather than a designated precinct. There are 33 different one-stop voting sites in Mecklenburg County, and they can be located on the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. One of these sites will be located at UNC Charlotte in the Belk Gymnasium.
Registrants must provide a North Carolina Driver’s License or other government issued identification, proof of address or student identification to register at the early voting sites. Identification is not necessary to vote; it is only required for the registration process. Within two days of registering, the State Board of Elections will process the application and will alert the voter of any issues. Absentee ballots will also be accepted on same-day registration and voter assistance/curbside voting will be available to those applicable.
On the North Carolina ballot, voters will be choosing the U.S. President and Vice President, NC Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Attorney General, as well as various other state and county positions. Sample ballots for each county can be viewed using the Voter Search Tool if you are a currently registered voter.
