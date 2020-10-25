Two people were shot and rushed to the hospital due to serious injuries just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. The shooting occurred on Margie Ann Drive, just outside of UNC Charlotte’s campus, officials said.
Amber Hedrick, a woman living near the scene of the shooting, was out walking her dog when she heard shots being fired and saw the victims’ car hit a tree. She immediately “put towels on the wounds” of the victims and called 911. Hedrick recalled that one of the victims claimed to be escaping from someone and heard him say, “Please don’t let them kill me.”
The victims have life-threatening injuries and are now at Atrium Health’s Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.