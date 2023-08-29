Content Warning: This story mentions a shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill on Aug. 28.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH) was in lockdown for over two hours on Aug. 28 after reports of an armed and dangerous individual on campus. The individual was taken into custody after fatally shooting a faculty member.
Students heard gunshots around 1 p.m. near Caudill Laboratories and started sending in reports. Shortly after the university sent out an alert that said, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."
Over the next two hours, around 50 cop cars were seen on campus, as well as a few helicopters circling the area.
Students in the surrounding area were questioned and searched before being escorted to a safe area. Police officials started evacuating buildings around 3 p.m.
There were early reports of a person of interest being questioned in custody, but they were quickly released, and UNC Police started circulating a photo of their main suspect.
Students received continuous alerts during the lockdown urging them to stay inside and to stay hidden because the suspect was still at large.
The suspect was apprehended by 2:31 p.m., according to UNC Police Chief Brian James. He was later identified as Tailei Qi, a second-year doctoral student at UNC-CH.
The victim, Zijie Yan, was an associate professor in the UNC-CH Department of Applied Physical Sciences. Yan was Qi's academic advisor, and the two had worked together in Yan's lab since early 2022.
The school sent out an “all clear” message at 4:14 p.m. telling students to “Resume normal activities.” James said the delay was to confirm the identity of the shooter.
UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin M. Gusckiewicz held a press conference detailing what happened and released a message to the Chapel-Hill community Monday afternoon.
The firearm that the suspect used has not yet been located.
The Niner Times will provide more information as it becomes available.