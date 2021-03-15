In the past few weeks, students have expressed concerns about the lack of meal variety due to some dining halls being closed on campus. On Mar. 9, the Student Government Association (SGA) addressed these complaints by deciding to move Crown2Go over to Crown Commons.
According to Senate Pro Tempore Dick Beeman, who met with Associate Vice Chancellor for Business Services Rich Steele, SGA and Business Services decided to move Crown2Go to Crown Commons to accommodate better the increased number of students who moved back to campus. The estimated date for this relocation is March 15.
This decision will help address the issues students had with meal variety and space accommodations at Crown Commons. Since Crown Commons is larger, moving Crown2Go will help accommodate more students while adhering to COVID-19 social distance protocols. The increased number of orders will be administered in a more timely manner, and dining variety will be expanded, including pizza options.
The issues regarding meal plan costs and the wait time at South Village are still being discussed within SGA.
According to Beekman, students will also use swipes for six-inch Subway subs with chips, a cookie and a drink located at any market on campus. Additionally, South Village's dining services will be extended from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to allow more time for students to eat and decrease crowding beginning March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.