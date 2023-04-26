UNC Charlotte is adopting a new rental textbook program called First Day Complete through Barnes & Noble. The program will be available for students to access by fall 2023 and will only cost students $20 per course.
First Day Complete will replace the previous program, First Day, with almost all course textbooks for undergraduate and graduate students. The textbooks will be available both digitally and physically.
"All your courses should be enrolled in the program, and when you register, it will automatically hit your account," said Rachel Skipworth, the bookstore licensing program manager.
All students are automatically opted into First Day Complete, so they must opt out once classes start if they do not want to be enrolled in the program for the fall 2023 semester.
Students should compare what they would pay without First Day Complete versus with the program when deciding if they would like to opt out. If students would like to, they must log into Canvas, select the course they want to opt out of, select course materials and select "opt-out."
"We know there are times when you have free materials for a course. Let's just say three of the four don't require textbook materials. You'll want to see if that's something you want to stay enrolled in because it still may be cheaper to stay enrolled in First Day Complete," Skipworth said.
Students may use financial aid to cover First Day Complete's charges, also known as the Niner Course Pack.
"The whole program is to help the students with saving money for course materials; that was the whole reason behind this program," said Skipworth.
For questions about First Day Complete, you can contact Director of Auxiliary Services Jody Thomson at jthom373@uncc.edu or Rachel Skipworth at dskipwor@uncc.edu.