UNC Charlotte is adopting a new rental textbook program called First Day Complete, otherwise known as the Niner Course Pack, through Barnes & Noble. The program will be available for students to access by fall 2023 and will cost $20 per credit hour.
The Niner Course Pack will replace the previous program called First Day and has almost all course textbooks and access codes for both undergraduate and graduate students. The textbooks will be available both digitally and physically.
Benefits to the new program include having course materials ahead of time and with a rate that saves 35% to 50% per textbook. Students may also have the option to use financial aid to cover the costs of the program.
All students are automatically opted into the Niner Course Pack. Students will have to go in and opt out once classes start if they do not want to be enrolled in the program for the fall 2023 semester.
Important opt-out deadlines for students:
- Opt-out deadline for fall 2023: Sept. 1, 2023
- Opt-out deadline for spring 2024: Jan. 24, 2024
- Opt-out deadline for summer 2024: May 25, 2024
Students should compare what they would pay without the Niner Course Pack versus with the program when deciding if they would like to opt out or not. If students would like to withdraw, they must log into Canvas, select the course they would like to opt out of, select course materials and then select opt-out.
One month before classes start, students will receive an email asking whether they would prefer textbooks to be shipped directly to them or if they would like to pick them up at the Barnes & Noble bookstore located in the Popp Martin Student Union.
It is important to remember that students can not pick and choose which classes they would like to use for the program, as the fee covers all classes being taken. If one class does not require textbooks, students will still have to pay for the whole program, which will cover the other classes.
In July, Charlotte students will receive an email from Barnes & Noble College explaining what is included in the Niner Course Pack for your courses, and students will be able to select whether they would like digital or physical textbooks. Digital textbooks will be available once professors publish their course to Canvas, and physical textbooks can be picked up before the first day of classes.
To give an idea of how much the Niner Course Pack will cost, if students are taking 15 credit hours, they can expect to pay $300 for their course materials. If students are taking 12 credit hours, they can expect to pay $240.
If students have leftover financial aid, they can use it towards the program cost.
If students choose to opt out of the program, they will be responsible for buying textbooks from Barnes & Noble or an outside retailer. Students are encouraged to search for the best textbook deals, whether or not that means using Niner Course Pack.
If students opt out and buy textbooks through Barnes & Noble, their website makes it easy to find and buy new and used textbooks at a competitive rate.
The College Board found that the average student spends $1200 a year on textbooks, and with Niner Course Pack, students can expect to pay only $480-$600 a year on textbooks based on the number of credit hours being taken.
To find out more about Niner Course Pack, visit aux.charlotte.edu/bookstore/niner-course-pack/.
For questions about Niner Course Pack, you can contact the Director of Auxiliary Services Jody Thomson at jthom373@charlotte.edu or Rachel Skipworth at dskipwor@charlotte.edu.