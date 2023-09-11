UNC Charlotte announced that Phase XVI will be completed in time for students to move in for the Spring 2024 semester in an email sent to residents on Friday, Sept. 8.
According to the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kevin Bailey, construction will take until November 2023, and students will have the opportunity to move in before the start of the spring semester.
Bailey stated in the email that New Atlantic Contracting has had problems cutting out ceilings and reworking existing pipes and hardware, resulting in the Phase XVI delay.
“We apologize to you for the inconvenience and uncertainty this situation has caused. This is not the experience we ever intend for our residents,” Bailey stated in the email. “We are working hard with the contractor to get every issue resolved to ensure Phase XVI offers a wonderful living environment for our residents.”
Students initially assigned to live in Phase XVI will have the choice to stay in their current assignment or move into Phase XVI. If students choose to move, they can do so before or after winter break.
Housing and Residence Life (HRL) will send confirmation emails to students in December as well as any needed information for move-in.
Construction for Phase XVI was originally contracted to be done by July 1, 2023. After the initial delay announcement at the end of July, 450 students were displaced to other on-campus housing or the Hilton Charlotte University City Place Hotel.
Anyone with questions about updates or the move-in process can email phase16mailbox@charlotte.edu for more details.