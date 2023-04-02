UNC Charlotte will recognize Earth Month from April 2 through April 30.
Earth Month is a month-long celebration for Earth Day on April 22. This year is the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day.
Due to COVID-19, Earth Month events have been limited for safety reasons. This year will have the most events since 2020.
"I challenged my own staff to come up with new events because we're a growing campus, and we have a strategic plan that now says we need to work on being a culture of sustainability and hosting these events is one of the ways I think we can build this culture of sustainability," said Dr. Michael Lizotte, university sustainability officer.
The Office of Sustainability compiled the following events. Some events require registration.
Gratitude in the Gardens: Change and Uncertainty is a meditative silent walk that will take place on April 2 at 3 p.m. in the Botanical Gardens. Horticulture Technician and Facilities Specialist Jennifer Bueno will lead the walk. Attendees must register as there are only 20 spots available. The program is free; however, there is a recommended donation.
Dean Brook Muller is giving a lecture on his published book called "Blue Architecture" on April 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Storrs Hall in the Hight Library. Muller will discuss the influences of his study of architecture and sustainability. The event is limited to the first 35 people.
The School of Architecture is hosting a lecture by Courtney Crosson on April 5 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City. The lecture is called Net Zero Urban Water: Reinventing Water Infrastructure for Self-Sufficient Cities in the US Southwest. Parking information for attendees can be found on the Duboois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City website. There is also a virtual option on Zoom attendees can register for.
Net Positive Watershed Development in the City of Creeks is a "solutions-oriented conversation" that will occur on April 5 from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.
Those interested in attending can register online.
The Campus Tree Planting will be on April 6 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. in front of CAPS at 9526 Poplar Terrace Drive, Charlotte, N.C. The Grounds Department will provide professional instruction. Those interested in attending can register online.
The Botanical Gardens spring plant sale will occur over two days: April 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both events will be in Lot 5 on Martin Village Road.
The Earth Day Festival will be on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Belk Plaza. If there is a weather delay, the event will be rescheduled to April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Belk Plaza. Student organizations will be present, such as Plants For People and the Earth Club, as well as campus police and environmental health and safety.
Student Garden Day will be on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The four locations will be the Jamil Niner Student Pantry Gardens, Student Gardens, Staff Gardens and the Pollinator beds. Registration is required online.
UNC Charlotte students will perform the play "Hatful of Dragons" on April 15 from 4-4:30 p.m. in the Arts Quad by Robinson Hall. The play "is imagined straight from the vibrant pages of Vikram Madan's poetry, adapted by Professor Beth Murray and student playwrights: Micah Contee, Isabelle Grise, Erin Jarrell, Maxwell Martin, Brittney Tavira-Cuevas and Courtney Cox Tillson," according to the Office of Sustainability.
Campus Cleanup will occur on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lot 5A at the corner of Van Landingham Road and John Kirk Drive. The location is accessible using the Silver route to bus stop #14. Supplies will be provided for cleanup. Those looking to attend can register online.
Wear, Care and Repair will take place on April 18 from 2-4 p.m. in Atkins Library Makerspace within Area 49. This event offers sewing machines, sewing materials such as buttons and patches, and instructions on how to mend worn or torn clothes. Bring any clothes with holes, rips or tears to be repaired.
Teaching Kitchen: Build Your Earth Day Parfaits will take place on April 19 at 12:30 p.m. in UREC Demo Kitchen. Registration is limited.
The Botanical Gardens Earth Month succulent planting will be on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McMillan Greenhouse. There is a limited number of supplies/spaces available.
The Party for the Planet will occur on April 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. in Belk Plaza. Mark Mistretta, founding president of Plants For People, said "There are 11 [student organizations] participating; and this will be a fun event emphasizing our love for the community and, of course, the planet. We'll give tours of the Student Gardens, commemorate our dedicated volunteers and feature a DJ to add to the atmosphere." Those interested can register online.
The Artist's Lecture: Awaiting Vertical will be on April 21 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. in Rowe 130. Dr. Halide Salam is the featured speaker for this event.
The School of Architecture Series: Mona Azarbayjani will be on April 21 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Storrs Hall and on Zoom. Seating is limited to the first 30 attendees.
The "As You Like It" Shakespearean play will take place for three days from April 28-30 from 3-4 p.m. on Van Landingham Glen of the Botanical Gardens. This event is a promenade performance piece where the audience will walk through the gardens to view the play. Each actor will be placed in their scenes throughout the gardens to act out the play.
In the city of Charlotte
According to the Charlotte Earth Day website, Charlotte is hosting an Earth Day celebration on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Ward Park. DeAndrea Salvador, an Environmental Justice Advocate, will be the keynote speaker. UNC Charlotte will also be performing the theater ensemble, "Hatful of Dragons."