UNC Charlotte will host an early voting site in Belk Gymnasium from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29 ahead of the March 3 primaries.
Mecklenburg County announced the one-stop absentee voting site on Jan. 9. The effort was led by 49er Democracy Experience, UNC Charlotte’s Office of Constituent Relations and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg chapter of the NAACP.
“UNC Charlotte has diligently worked with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to host an early voting site on campus for major elections. We believe that making voting more accessible and convenient for students, faculty and staff is important. We are extremely pleased that we will be hosting a site on campus,” said Special Assistant to the Chancellor for Constituent Relations Betty Doster.
North Carolina voters will select a presidential nominee, governor, lieutenant governor, senator, auditor, commissioner of agriculture, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, representative to the U.S. House and a state senator. Charlotte voters will also elect four county commissioners.
Many of the candidates are affiliated with UNC Charlotte, including County Board of Commissioners District 3 candidate and current undergraduate student Cade Lee.
Individuals can register to vote and vote on the spot from Feb. 13-Feb 29. Proof of address like a driver’s license or other documentation is required to register. The last day to register via mail is Feb. 7.
This will be the first time since 2016 that UNC Charlotte has been an early voting location. Corine Mack, president of the NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch, said the group has worked consistently since 2016 to establish another one-stop voting site on campus.
Doster explained that it’s difficult to meet the Board of Election’s requirements for security, convenient parking and an accessible space for the entire early voting period.
Mecklenburg County will have other one-stop sites at Beatties Ford Library, Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, Cornelius Town Hall, Hal Marshall Annex, Hickory Grove Library, Hornets News Pavilion, Independence Regional Library, Main Branch Library, Matthews Library, Mint Hill Library, Morrison Regional Library, North County Regional Library, South Boulevard Library, Sugar Creek Library and West Boulevard Library.
