UNC Charlotte faculty and students came together to celebrate the fourth Day of Remembrance for April 30 and unveil the permanent April 30 Remembrance Memorial in honor of that day on April 28 at 3 p.m.
The ceremony consisted of speeches from Chancellor Sharon Gaber, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kevin Bailey and Dean of the College of Arts + Architecture Brook Muller.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, along with members of UNC Charlotte's ROTC and marching band, started the ceremony with the annual wreath-laying precision in front of the Kennedy Building in honor of Ellis "Reed" Parlier and Riley Howell. Family members brought photos and flowers to lay under each wreath.
Gaber then gave a speech to recognize Parlier, Howell, Rami Al-Ramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt, Drew Pescaro and the other students and faculty that were there during the tragedy and the strength of Niner Nation in the following years.
"In the aftermath of April 30, UNC Charlotte made a promise to Riley and Reed and their families and to our survivors to remember what happened," Gaber said. "Today, with the dedication of this permanent memorial right here in the heart of campus, we uphold that pledge. This memorial forever captures the presence of Riley and Reed here in Niner Nation."
Bailey then shared his personal accounts of that day.
"I couldn't believe what was happening; you plan for this, you practice for this, but nothing in the world can truly prepare you for this. For the powerlessness and fear that finds you. For pain to overtake your campus that is so real it seems you can reach out and touch it," Bailey said.
"I thought I understood pride in my students. There had been countless opportunities for me to be a proud vice chancellor, especially during my time here at Charlotte," Bailey said. "Sadly, in more than 30 years since I began my career, I've lost students before. Each has brought their own grief, which I thought I knew how to navigate, but that day, the ordinary day that became the darkest in our history, changed what I understood."
Muller was the chair of the memorial jury that picked the design and helped build the memorial. During the ceremony, he recognized everyone that helped build the memorial, and he explained what the memorial is meant to represent.
The memorial is made of 14 tubes that are 25 feet in the air. There are six points where the tubes touch the ground to represent the six students that were killed or injured in Kennedy 236. The six points also have touchpads that people can interact with to light up the memorial. The lights on the memorial are designed to look like the night sky from April 30, 2019.
"What I appreciated about the constellation garden we now gather in is that it both sets itself apart from and at the same time connects to the rest of campus," Muller said. "It creates spaces for individuals and groups to gather and reflect on the endlessly sorrowful events of April 30 and the loss and grief felt by so many, as well as the bonds that tie the community together."
Gaber then lit the memorial and concluded the ceremony by ringing the UNC Charlotte symbolic bell eight times for Parlier, Howell, Al-Ramadhan, DeHart, Houpt, Pescaro, Professor Adam Johnson and the other students in Kennedy 236 and once for all members of Niner Nation.
"This is the first Remembrance Day that I've been to since the shooting. I was on campus that day, and I went to the vigil the next day, so I always wanted to come, but I haven't," alumnus Meghan Russell said. "Especially today with the memorial being put up, I'm glad that I came to see that and be a part of one of these remembrances after four years."