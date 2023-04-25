CW: This article mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30, 2019.
After four years, the April 30 constellation garden memorial to commemorate the deaths of Ellis "Reed" Parlier and Riley Howell is complete.
The dedication of the memorial will occur on April 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. Attendees can RSVP through this link.
"I think, and I hope, that area of campus gives a place for people to pause and wonder about 'Why is this here?' and read the plaque so that the students will be remembered," said Kathryn Horne, director of planning, design and construction. "That's the primary purpose is to remember the lives of the students that were killed and the students that were injured and to recognize the impact that it had on the University as a whole."
The memorial was designed, installed and constructed by TEN X TEN, Hypersonic and Susan Hatchell Landscape Architecture. They were chosen as the finalists based on their design for the memorial by the Remembrance Commission. The total budget for the memorial is $2 million.
The memorial was inspired by the idea that there is a network, or constellation, of grief and trauma that people share.
"It doesn't take a lot to see that Charlotte was impacted greatly by this tragedy," said Brian Parlier, Reed Parlier's father.
According to Hypersonic's UNC Charlotte Constellation Memorial Lighting Animations presentation, the memorial is a structure with 14 tubes arcing approximately 25 feet in the air.
The six points, or circles, where the tubes touch the ground represent the lives of each of the students who were killed or injured. The cables between the steel tubes represent the network of trauma. The lights represent the scale of loss.
"Our number one goal was that Reed, Riley, Drew, Rami, Sean [and Emily] are never forgotten," said Julie Parlier, Reed Parlier's mother. "But at the same time, this is such an exciting time in your life. It's not something that I want people to dwell on, but it's kind of like only going to church at Easter. I think the memorial was going to help with that. Hopefully, it'll get people talking."
The original design proposal had benches with Parlier and Howell's names on them. In order to stay within the budget, the benches were eliminated. However, the design will still have a seating area on the pebble stones made of polished gray granite, directly under the structure, for people to lie on and stare at the lights.
The tubes, at the six points, are interactive with touchpads. People can touch the tubes, and the memorial's lights will glow brighter. The more people interact with the structure, the brighter the lights glow.
1,440 LED lights are distributed across the suspended cables. The light animations will play 365 days a year from dusk until dawn.
There are particular days in the year when the lights will play in a different pattern. The dates are April 30, Oct. 2 (Parlier's birthday) and Dec. 13 (Howell's birthday). The birthdays will have a celebratory animation with balloons on the tubes, and the light designs will be based on what Parlier and Howell were passionate about. The anniversary of the shooting will have the lights dimmed for a respectful atmosphere.
There are three ambient modes and three interaction modes for the memorial. Ambient modes are when the structure is idle and has no interaction.
The primary ambient mode is the "specific lights mapped to the star locations, frozen in space as of April 30, 2019, at 5:40 p.m." The second ambient mode uses "algorithmic noise" to cause the lights to sweep and trickle around the structure. The third ambient mode will act like wind and water over the memorial by "flowing, rippling and branching." The movement will flow from the center outward and from the outer edge of the structure toward the center.
The first interactive mode occurs when a person touches the touchpad sending a star across the structure to "form connections." The second mode uses a slower motion on the touchpad with the user's full hand to imitate an "organic light arm" to reach across the structure. The third mode is creating an energy or orb at the center of the structure that will grow in intensity as more people interact with the touchpads. Each of these interactions was created to connect visitors.
The design for the memorial is based on hope and remembrance, according to Brook Muller, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture. Some of the landscaping has been chosen based on what the various plants represent.
For example, the UNC Charlotte grounds team has planted star magnolias, Princeton elms, allium and snowbells for April through May. For August through September, pink muhly grass, yarrow and aster were planted. Allium was chosen because it represents strength, and Aster was chosen because it represents hope.
The memorial has experienced some delays as it was set to break ground on April 30, 2022, according to a Niner Times article published in September 2021.
According to Horne, the delay was utility relocations in the ground that were not in the space they were anticipated to be.
In addition to the dedication of the memorial, the Niner Nation Remembers website has compiled a list of events that will take place on April 28 to reflect and remember the event that took place. This will be the fourth Remembrance Day at UNC Charlotte.
On April 30, 2019, UNC Charlotte had an active shooter on campus. The gunman killed two students, Howell and Parlier, and injured four others: Rami Al-Ramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt and Drew Pescaro.