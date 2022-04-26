TW: This article mentions a past shooting on campus on April 30.
UNC Charlotte is hosting its third annual Day of Remembrance to recognize the campus shooting on April 30, 2019, that took the lives of two students, Riley Howell and Ellis "Reed" Parlier, and injured four others: Rami Al-Ramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt, and Drew Pescaro.
The shooting on campus took place in the Kennedy building, room 236, at approximately 5:40 p.m. To know more about the shooting, read the Niner Times' initial coverage.
To remember this event, UNC Charlotte offers the Day of Remembrance. The following events will be held on April 29, 2022, across the UNC Charlotte campus.
The wreath-laying ceremony will take place in front of the Kennedy building at 5:40 p.m. on April 29 and will be removed and placed inside the building at 5:40 p.m. on April 30.
Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Cone University Center, Room 112. These sessions have a registration link that is required to attend. According to the Niner Nation Remembers homepage, the sessions are designed to "allow participants to reflect on their feelings and experiences that day, and how they personally have coped with that experience."
Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Building, people can share messages on the April 30 Message Boards. There is also an online platform where people can share.
In UREC, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 4.9 Remembrance Day Challenge is taking place. People can walk, jog, or run 4.9 miles and post to their social media in remembrance.
Also in UREC, CAPS and UREC staff are hosting a virtual Restorative Yoga and Mindfulness session 1-2 p.m.
CAPS is hosting the Niner Community Art Mural from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside UREC.
The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens staff and the Department of Art and Architecture have created a structure made of Remembrance Stones. These stones have messages on them written in 2019. The stones were then taken and integrated into a sculpture. The sculpture is located in the Asian Garden area of the Botanical Gardens. According to the Niner Nation Remembers homepage, the memorial is here "to commemorate the community's solidarity and fellowship in the face of tragedy."
According to a Niner Times article published in September 2021, the April 30 Memorial was set to break ground on April 30, 2022.
The Niner Times spoke with Brook Muller, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, about the status of the Remembrance Memorial construction.
According to Muller, the construction is currently waiting on global delays with construction and supplies due to COVID-19. However, since the quality of the memorial is vital, short delays are necessary to preserve the quality, said Muller.
"I think the aftermath demonstrated the strength of this university community and the larger one," said Muller. "And so this memorial is being asked to do not just one thing, but many."
Muller stressed the importance of the landscape and the arts working together to convey the tragedy and offer a place to remember and reflect.
According to the Niner Insider, posted on April 23, 2020, a proclamation was released by the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners that April 30, 2020, would be the one-year anniversary "Day of Remembrance." On April 19, 2022, "Mecklenburg County Commissioners announced that April 30, 2022, will be honored in a 'Day of Remembrance,'" according to WBTV.
There will be a follow-up article to provide an update on the construction of the Remembrance Memorial.
