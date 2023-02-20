The Department of Africana Studies' podcast "Justice in All Black" discusses topics on its department and the Black community.
"The podcast was created to give a platform to the work of the Africana Studies Department," said Assistant Professor of Africana Studies Crystal Eddins at UNC Charlotte. "Especially in terms of the scholarship that we produce and the ways that our scholarship can shed light on social justice issues that are relevant in today's world."
The podcast focuses on relating topics surrounding the Department of Africana Studies to larger issues and the everyday lives of members of the Black community.
"Part of the reason why Africana studies exists is to shed light on the global Black experience," said Eddins. "Oftentimes the research that professors do can seem isolated or separate from what's going on in the real world. We wanted to have something that could connect students and broader audiences to the research happening in our department and help them connect some of the ideas from that research to better understand things happening in the world today."
The podcast is posted on the Department of Africana Studies' YouTube channel. It was originally posted monthly before switching to one episode per semester. Episodes have been released irregularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been shooting for one per semester or one per year, but things have gotten a little behind with the pandemic," said Eddins. "We are still in the planning phase. Hopefully, we'll have one out by the end of this academic year."
The podcast is hosted by Eddins and Dr. Oscar De La Torre, a critically acclaimed author and associate professor of Africana studies at UNC Charlotte. It also features guest appearances from other members of the Department of Africana Studies.
"Our past guests have included the former chair of the Department of Africana Studies, Dr. Julia Jordan Zachary," said Eddins. "We also spoke with former history faculty Erica Edwards [and] one of our current faculty in Africana studies, Akin Ogundiran."
Though the podcast is hosted by faculty, the department offers opportunities for students to get involved.
"We would love student volunteers," said Eddins. "If there are students who are interested in contributing to the podcast, they should contact myself or Dr. De La Torre."
The Department of Africana Studies has a long history of producing scholarship and literature related to the civil rights and black power movements.
"The Department of Africana Studies was founded in the 1960s as a result of student protest, along with allies among the faculty and other supporters, who thought that it was important to have a curriculum and to have faculty and students who were interested in and devoted to the study of people of African descent," said Eddins. "Our department is just one of many that exists throughout the country that came about in the wake of the civil rights and black power movement on college campuses."