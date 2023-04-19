UNC Charlotte has been given a 2023-24 Military Friendly Gold Status Award for its support and dedication towards military service members, veterans, and dependents.
Military Friendly® measures several factors that reflect the extent to which universities exceed benchmark standards. Charlotte presented high rankings for academic policies and compliance at 67.57%, culture and commitment at 72%, and financial aid and assistance at 66.67% military-friendly standard.
Director of Veterans Services Bill Wilson has been working to support the military student population at Charlotte since 2017. Wilson discussed what it means to Charlotte to provide ample support for its military student population.
"There are a lot of things when veterans are coming out of the military that they look for. The transition from military life to higher education is huge," Wilson said. "UNC Charlotte was founded initially to serve World War II veterans. That was our founding purpose and principles. Over the last five years, we've been able to stress that."
In recent years, Charlotte has dedicated numerous institutions and opened benefits to the military student population. On Veterans Day of 2019, they built the veterans park next to the memorial hall. In the fall of 2018, they opened a fully renovated veterans lounge from $100,000 worth of donations, explicitly targeting the veteran student population.
In the last year, Charlotte obtained priority registration for all students using Veteran Affairs(VA) benefits.
"That is not meant as a reward. It has to do with specific challenges with using those benefits, the time period they last, the courses that they'll pay for, and things like that. That has been a tremendous benefit for our student population," Wilson said.
These benefits have proven to impact the growth of the military student population on campus.
Charlotte has seen 36% growth over the last five years in students using VA benefits for veterans and dependents. The University went from under 800 to pushing 1,200 students at that time.
Charlotte is working on continuously improving their support for military service members, veterans and their dependents. They have recently implemented a mentor program.
"In the last year, we have rolled out a veteran mentoring program. It's a program intending to connect existing student veterans with incoming student veterans to help bridge those gaps," said Wilson. "Additionally, in those five years, we've implemented Green Zone training. It has helped build advocates and support systems amongst our faculty and staff for the veteran student population. A lot of what we do is help them understand where these students have come from."
Veterans face many challenges when leaving the military and transitioning into higher education.
"When they get out, they've been in a very rigid, authoritarian environment. You don't have a lot of control over your day-to-day. When they get here, you have utter control over your day-to-day. We're trying to help them, even before they get out, understand what some of their options are." said Wilson.
Along with supporting military-affiliated students, Charlotte aims to help individuals on their journeys before and after college.
"We strive every day to make sure that we are not just focused on your time here, but your time before you get here and making sure that when you get out, you are successful in whatever those next steps are," Wilson said. "We want to make Charlotte your home and have a community of student veterans and military-affiliated students that are warm, open and welcoming."