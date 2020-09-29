On Monday, Sept. 26, 2020, UNC Charlotte announced that enrollment has surpassed 30,000 students for the first time in the school's history. This milestone makes it the second-largest university in the UNC System after N.C. State.
In fall 2019, the student body consisted of 29,615 students. This fall, the University accepted 4,000 freshmen, 2,600 transfer students and 2,400 new graduate students, totaling a student body of 30,146.
“This record-breaking enrollment is a testament to UNC Charlotte’s long-standing focus on affordability, accessibility and opportunity for deserving students," Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber stated in a press release. "Chosen for its high academic achievement, the freshman class brings an average weighted GPA of 3.9. In fact, a greater percentage of all new undergraduates earned institutional merit-based and external scholarships compared to last year’s incoming students.”
The growth comes after undergraduate enrollment decreased by 95 students overall with 250 fewer freshmen in fall 2019 due to the campus shooting the previous April. From fall 2019 to fall 2020, however, enrollment increased by 531 students, even with the coronavirus limiting in-person instruction and campus visits.
Joan Lorden, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs added, “Niner Nation continues to grow not only in numbers but also in terms of opportunity, diversity and outcomes.”
UNC Charlotte is also situated in one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, census numbers show.
