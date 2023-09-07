The Charlotte football documentary "Mining for Greatness" airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ this fall, with 12 confirmed episodes analyzing each game. The first episode hit the screens on Sept. 7.
Emmy Award winner Mickey Holden is producing the documentary, with David Ravin as the executive producer. As a Raven Media Production, the goal is to film each episode in accordance with every game.
"I think it will be great for the University and for the city. I told them there needs to be 15 episodes because we are planning on playing 15 games," said Charlotte's football coach, Biff Poggi.
Poggi was hired in January 2023 as Charlotte's new head football coach. He was previously the associate head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, leading them undefeated in back-to-back Big Ten Championships. He will be Charlotte football's third head coach since its founding in 2013.
The first episode is titled "Meet Coach Biff," and the second episode, airing Sept. 14, is called "The Homecoming." This is the only episode-related information available to the public at this time.
"This is not just about football. It is about second chances, third chances, fourth chances, and fifth in some cases. We are helping kids turn their lives around so they can be productive members of our community and have productive lives going forward," said Poggi in an interview with WCNC on NBC.
Additionally, Poggi has big plans for his team this season.
"Our goal is very simple. We want to win the AAC, and we want to get to the college football playoffs," said Poggi in the official "Charlotte Football - Mining for Greatness" documentary trailer.
This goal greatly exceeds Charlotte's football statistics from previous years, as the team went 3-9 in the 2022 season.
If Charlotte football goes undefeated, there will be 15 episodes in total. Whether or not the team is undefeated, there will be a minimum of 12 episodes in the entire docuseries.
For more updates on "Mining for Greatness," check out Charlotte Football's Instagram or NinerNation.net.