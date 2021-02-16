As students and faculty return to some in-person instruction on Feb. 22, UNC Charlotte will require COVID-19 re-entry testing to mitigate the virus's spread on campus. Those required to take the re-entry tests include anyone attending classes in person, living on campus, working on campus, those with meal plans, all faculty teaching in-person classes, and all faculty and staff that require regular attendance on campus.
The University offers free testing on campus; however, students and staff can elect to complete an off-campus test. Those who get off-campus testing must provide proof from a molecular PCR test. All tests need to be administered within 72 hours of the start of classes or return to residence halls.
There are two different testing phases. Phase 1 was completed in January and included students who received permission to move in early, students with meal plans using the plan before Feb. 22, students and employees of the English Training Institute, employees whose jobs require close interaction with student living or dining, and students that required in-person participation such as nursing majors.
Testing conducted during Phase 2 will be held from Feb. 17-22. Registration for on-campus testing is now available through StarMed, the University's partner for this testing initiative, which you can access by texting "covid" to (833) 269-6396. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the specified dates. The testing will take place on the third floor of the Popp Martin Student Union, and free parking will be available in the Union parking decks. A 49er ID Card will be required to get tested on campus, and StarMed will provide results via email or text. The University will also see the results.
Participation in re-entry and mitigation testing, which is the testing of randomly selected students, faculty and staff throughout the semester, is required for being on campus for any purpose. If you do not meet these requirements, you will not be permitted to attend in-person classes or utilize any other campus locations. Those chosen for mitigation testing will be notified via email. As the selections are random, you might be selected multiple times and participation is required every time.
If you are exempt from testing, you do not need to file a separate exemption form for mitigation testing. Exemptions to testing include medical conditions, bona fide religious belief and a positive COVID-19 test within the last three months.
While awaiting your test results, you may continue to go on campus following all mask and distancing protocols as long as you have not been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and show no symptoms. When completing Niner Health Checks, you should select that you are awaiting results, and under "reason why," you should select "Mitigation or Re-entry Testing."
If you test positive, the University will instruct you to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days and provide housing to any on-campus student who tests positive. Off-campus students and faculty will need to self-isolate at private residences. The University's tracing team will contact those who do test positive for COVID-19 to notify close contacts.
Due to the County's extended health directive through Feb. 28, staff have been encouraged to continue to work from home until Feb. 22. The University can randomly select employees (including students) who visit campus regularly for mitigation testing throughout the semester.
