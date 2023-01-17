The American Red Cross will hold its annual blood drive in the Popp Martin Student Union in room 340 on Wednesday, Jan. 18. This event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This blood drive requires a reservation to donate. To make a reservation, use the sponsor code “UNCC” on the Red Cross website.
The Red Cross has been holding annual blood drives at UNC Charlotte since 2009, making this the 14th consecutive year that Charlotte has hosted a blood drive. The date changes each year depending on necessary supplies are needed, and these blood drives are part of a campaign called “49ers4Life.”
The drive happens whenever the Red Cross has a blood shortage and issues an emergency call for people to donate so that hospital patients can get the blood they need. If an emergency call is made, patients are taking blood faster than donors are giving blood.
If you wish to donate, sleep eight hours the night before and eat iron-rich foods like fish, red meat and beans the day before. Also, make sure to drink an extra 16 oz. of liquids.
Students must bring a photo ID to room 340 and a complete list of medications they are taking.
After the donation, drink an extra 32 ounces and avoid alcohol for 24 hours. Do not do any heavy lifting either for the rest of the day. Also, ensure your iron will be replenished by eating iron-rich foods.
The Red Cross will offer cookies and juice at this event.