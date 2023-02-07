UNC Charlotte will host a Student Sustainability Summit on Feb. 11 at the Energy Production & Infrastructure Center (EPIC) in room 3222.
The event will consist of a few panel speeches delivered by student organizations and faculty members. A nonprofit organization is also scheduled to speak. Following this will be a student-led discussion about U.N. sustainable development goals.
University Sustainability Director Dr. Michael Lizotte will introduce the panel speeches where student organization representatives from Sustainable Development Goals Club (SDG), Earth Club and Charlotte Green Initiative Committee (CGIC) are slated to speak. SDG club founder Mackenzie Smart and Earth Club member Anna Lee will represent their organizations during the panel speeches.
Four faculty member speeches will follow the student organizations. Dr. Ellen Wisner, a senior lecturer in the Department of Biological Science, will speak about promoting bird research and protection on campus. Dr. Adriana Medina, associate professor of reading education, will speak about SDG books and how a single person can influence change. Assistant Director of Architecture Liz McCormick’s topic is AIR: Modernizing Agent or Menace, and an Assistant Director of Earth Science Dr. Fuschia Hoover has an undecided topic.
From Mutual Aid Free Store Nonprofit, Magena Morris will be speaking about the cost of displacement in Charlotte. After this, there will be a break while people vote on SDG topics to discuss.
Students will discuss these chosen topics in groups and move from topic to topic. There are 17 topics to choose from in SDG, including zero hunger, affordable and clean energy and gender equality.
30-60 people are expected to attend, but registration is open until Feb. 10. Those looking to attend can register on sustainability.charlotte.edu.