On Friday, March 24, UNC Charlotte's Veteran Services will host a Q&A session featuring the Congressional Medal of Honor recipients. The session will be held in the Student Union theater at 9 a.m. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Congressional Medal of Honor is the United States' highest military honor, awarded for exceptional bravery and heroic action at risk to the recipient's life.
"This is the most prestigious military award you can get," said Tyler Thomas, program manager of veteran services. "It's very uncommon for people to receive this award and live to tell the tale. It's something the President of the United States bestows directly upon these recipients, so they are well established in the military community for their acts and their service."
Panel members Salvatore Giunta and Kyle Carpenter were each awarded the Medal of Honor for their service in the war in Afghanistan. Giunta rushed into enemy fire to rescue his fallen comrades from death and capture. Carpenter threw himself in front of a grenade to save the life of a fellow marine.
The two will focus on subjects surrounding transitioning out of the military, leadership and mental health struggles that stem from military service.
"It is a very prestigious event," said Thomas. "They're a nationally recognized organization, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. They're the ones that handle all of the living recipients, public affairs engagements and set up events like this one."
Though the event is not open to the general student population, UNC Charlotte student veterans and ROTC are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited, and preference will be given to military-affiliated students who RSVP.
"I'm a veteran myself and a former student [of UNC Charlotte]," said Thomas. "One of the biggest challenges was transitioning out of the military into the civilian world. These individuals who received the Medal of Honor have gone through significant challenges and significant setbacks. They've overcome so much in order to receive this recognition. I think our student veterans stand to gain a lot from that insight and that perspective and have that motivation to take on the challenges they have before them."