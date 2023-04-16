CW: This article mentions a past shooting on April 30, 2019.
UNC Charlotte will unveil the April 30 Memorial on Friday, April 28, the fourth annual Day of Remembrance. The memorial will commemorate the victims of the tragedy on April 30, 2019.
Chancellor Sharon Gaber will host the dedication ceremony outside of the Kennedy Building at 3 p.m. The dedication will include the Day of Remembrance's annual wreath-laying ceremony.
The ceremony is a tribute to Riley Howell and Ellis "Reed" Parlier, the two students who lost their lives on April 30, and the other students and professors who were present at the time. Attendance is not limited to Charlotte students and staff; anyone can RSVP to attend the dedication.
The memorial is designed to be a "constellation garden," a series of metal arches that suspend strings of lights in the air. The lights are positioned to represent the stars that were in the sky on the night of April 30, 2019. The memorial will also be interactive, as the lights activate and change when touched.
A memorial wall will also be located outside the Kennedy Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Smaller memorials are assembled annually in front of the 49er Miner statue, in the botanical gardens and at other places around campus.
Between 12-1:30 p.m., the Charlotte Center for Counseling and Psychological Services will sponsor Canine Connection in the Health and Wellbeing Courtyard. The event will allow students affected by the day to interact with therapy dogs at no cost.
The University Recreation Center (UREC) will host a series of fitness classes, including yoga, zumba and cycling, from 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. A full list of the classes and times can be found on the Niner Nation Remembers website.
Niner Nation Remembers has also created an online memorial that hosts photos, videos, letters and other media in remembrance of the events of April 30. Anyone with relevant media can submit it to the memorial and have it archived on the website.
On the evening of April 30, 2019, a gunman opened fire in Room 236 of the Kennedy Building during the last day of spring classes.
Two students, Ellis "Reed" Parlier and Riley Howell, were killed in the shooting. Howell lost his life after tackling the gunman, giving his nearly 60 classmates time to escape. Four additional students, Drew Pescaro, Rami Al-Ramadhan, Emily Houpt and Sean DeHart, were injured in the shooting.
The perpetrator was arrested and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.