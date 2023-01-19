The World Cube Association (WCA) held a speedcubing competition in the Popp Martin Student Union on Jan. 15.
The Niner Nation Open 2023 competition was open to any competitors who registered between the dates of Nov. 15-17, 2022.
The competition had five cube events: the 3x3x3 cube, the 2x2x2, the 4x4x4, the Clock cube and the Square-1 cubes. The 3x3x3 cube competition was the main event.
The Clock is a two-sided puzzle, each with nine clocks that need to all be facing 12:00 to be solved.
The Square-1 is a three-layer cube that contains kite and triangle-shaped pieces, so it can change shape as it is twisted. It is solved by having uniform color and being cube-shaped.
Breaking down the competition
Competitors checked into their events at 8 a.m., and the first round for the 3x3x3 cube started at 8:45 a.m. The top 48 fastest times advanced to the 3x3x3 second round.
The 2x2x2, the 4x4x4, the Clock and the Square-1 cube events were separated into two rounds. The 3x3x3 cube event was divided into three rounds.
The 16 fastest times from the first 2x2x2 and 4x4x4 rounds and the second round of the 3x3x3 cube advanced to the finals.
The top 12 fastest times in the Clock cube and Square-1 cube first rounds would advance to the final round for those events.
Each round was separated into three groups organized by speed.
Regulating and judging in the WCA
Cady Shields, lead delegate for the event, said, "People that are typically the same speed get the same scrambles to their cubes. They will have the same randomness and luck to them."
While actively competing in a round, competitors sat at a table with a judge next to them who would write down the time it took for them to solve the cube once they were done. Competitors have 15 seconds to inspect the cube before solving it.
Each competitor had five attempts to solve the cube for that round, and after the last solve, their five times were averaged to calculate their official score.
Each competitor was to bring their own cubes for the competition.
When it was their turn to compete, their cube was placed on their table under a box until they were ready to inspect it. After being solved, the cube was placed in the box with the competitor's scorecard and re-scrambled.
Judges for the event, who would monitor competitors and write down times, were also other competitors.
"We're all unpaid volunteers. Everyone needs to judge; we can't make the competition run just with some of us," said Shields.
Five delegates at the event would be called over to competing tables if anything happened that needed the WCA rules to be judged.
"We have the regulations memorized. If there's a timer malfunction or a judge did something wrong, the other delegates and I are called over to assess this situation," said Shields.
The cubing club
UNC Charlotte's Niner Speedcubing Club helped organize this event.
First-year Aaron Clark said he found the competition through the cubing club at UNC Charlotte.
"The cubing club here sent out an announcement in their Discord that they would be holding a competition. I have been cubing since the fourth grade and go to competitions to see my times improve," said Clark.
"Registration for this event filled up in 91 seconds when it opened, and we had a waitlist of over 130 people," said Shields.
Anyone could register for the competition, not just Charlotte students.
"I live in Atlanta, Ga. I came to Charlotte for this competition," said Owen Dove.
There were 80 competitors, some of whom were the organizers and delegates.