According to Excelencia in Education, UNC Charlotte is currently the number one university in the state of North Carolina in awarding Latinx graduates with bachelor's degrees, a program focused on Latinx success.
UNC Charlotte's Latinx Caucus, a group of faculty and staff that support community efforts that celebrate diversity at UNC Charlotte and in the region, commented on this accomplishment to the Niner Times. Dr. Manuel Pérez-Quiñones, Professor of Software and Information Systems, and President of the Latinx Caucus said, "We are proud of this accomplishment, and it reflects a number of things. First, the growth of the Latinx community in the state of North Carolina, the population in and around the Charlotte Metropolitan area."
"Second, the disposition that these students have for a better future. Many of them start in community colleges and face challenges that others don't face. Their success is to be celebrated," said Pérez-Quiñones.
UNC Charlotte both accepts and graduates Latinx students at the highest rate among North Carolina universities. In the 2019-2020 school year, 591 Latinx students graduated from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor's degree compared to the 2019-2018 school year, which had 526. In second place is UNC Chapel Hill with 366 Latinx graduates and East Carolina University in third with 312 Latinx graduates. Over the past decade, the number of Latinx graduates has steadily increased.
"The last thing is that this is an early alert that our university is headed to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI)," said Pérez-Quiñones. That classification requires 25% of Latinx students enrolled. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system already has that percentage of Latinx students. It is only a matter of time when UNC Charlotte will become HSI," UNC Charlotte also has many opportunities available to Latinx students like the Latinx Student Union, the University Transition Opportunities Program and the Latin Americans Working for Achievement organization. However, there is always room for improvement and growth in inclusivity.
"We need an office of Latinx Affairs on campus," added Pérez-Quiñones. "We need more academic opportunities for heritage speakers Latinx students who grew up speaking Spanish at home but being educated in English in schools have really good oral skills in Spanish but not in written (or maybe even reading). Those students need different classes for them to develop into professionally bilingual individuals. We need more courses that cover the history of Latinx in the US. Many of our Latinx students are growing up in the US; they want to see the US history with a Latinx lens."
UNC Charlotte also works to ensure a convenient and easy transfer and recruitment process for Latinx students by providing all standard materials presented during freshman orientation (SOAR) in Spanish as well.
"It is wonderful to see our student body reflect our city and country better," said Dr. Yvette Huet, Director for the UNC Charlotte ADVANCE Faculty Affairs and Diversity Office and a Professor of Kinesiology. "I want our community to provide the best educational opportunities to all the citizens of our state, including our students from like those in our expanding Latinx population that may not know how to navigate our educational system as well. If we are to have a highly productive society, we must make sure everyone has the support and opportunities they need to be as successful as possible."
