From April 13 to April 15, UNC Charlotte's Student Chapter of the American Society for Civil Engineers (ASCE) attended the 2023 Carolinas Student Conference at The Citadel. The team of over 50 students placed first overall.
The Carolinas Conference is ASCE's yearly regional competition for North and South Carolina colleges. During the event, Charlotte students competed in a medley of engineering challenges ranging from steel bridge construction to t-shirt design.
"It was very awesome to see the community that UNC Charlotte brought," said Sean Seismore, president of ASCE at Charlotte. "I've been involved with ASCE since freshman year. So now it's been four years. And seeing the progress that we've grown and bringing 50 people to this event four hours away in Charleston was amazing."
The assistant teaching professor and ASCE faculty advisor, Dr. Erika Weber, took great pride in her student's performance at the conference.
At the closing ceremony, Charlotte's chapter secured first place overall and earned several awards, including top ranks in events like surveying, innovation and transportation. Through Charlotte's efforts, the team qualified for the National ASCE Conference in three events: steel bridge, innovation and surveying.
"Our students represented Charlotte and who Charlotte is so well," said Weber. "The award that I'm most proud of the students for getting, besides first place overall, [is] the Dr. David Bayer Sportsmanship Award."
Named for Charlotte's civil and environmental engineering professor emeritus, The Dr. David M. Bayer Outstanding Sportsmanship Award is presented annually to the team that best exemplifies comradery and compassion.
Summer Prentice, the Charlotte ASCE public relations chair, detailed the events she believed qualified their team for the award.
"I remember on the concrete canoe day, we had some other teams whose canoes wouldn't float," said Prentice, "So we donated some Styrofoam and some tape and things like that, just helping make sure that they're also able to compete and cheering everyone on even if we maybe lost a race."
Charlotte is set to host next year's 2024 ASCE Carolinas Symposium. Students interested in getting involved with the ASCE on campus can email Prentice at prenti2@uncc.edu.