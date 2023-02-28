UNC Charlotte Professor Christopher Cameron will publish a new book, “Liberal Religion and Race in America.” The book will highlight African American contributions to American religious history.
Cameron is a Professor of History and the interim chair of the Department of Africana Studies at UNC Charlotte. After earning his doctoral degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2010, Cameron founded the African American Intellectual History Society and began writing a series of books on African American history.
“Liberal Race and Religion in America” focuses on African American contributions to the history of the Unitarian and Universalist religious movements in the United States.
“[My newest book will be] a history of African American Unitarians and Universalists from the colonial period up through the Civil Rights era,” said Cameron. “In the course of writing my first two books, I became really interested in African American religious thinkers and activists who took a middle way between Calvinism and Evangelicalism and between the Black atheists and agnostics.”
Unitarian Universalists are a Christian denomination that rejects the concept of the Holy Trinity and believes that God is a rational being who manifests himself through rational means. Famous adherents to Unitarian Universalism include President John Quincy Adams, author Henry David Thoreau and circus owner P.T Barnum.
“I'm really interested in non-traditional expressions of black thought and culture,” said Cameron. “Something where you'd look at it and be like, ‘Oh, I never knew there are a lot of black people who did that.’”
Cameron believes that though Unitarian Universalists have historically been predominantly white, African Americans have made important contributions to the sect’s religious history.
“With folks like Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau and really prominent intellectuals and politicians, the scholarship is generally focused on them,” said Cameron. “[But] I found a lot of evidence that, at certain key moments, African Americans played really important roles in the development of Universalism and the development of Unitarianism, as well as offshoots of those two sects like the Transcendentalists, who were heavily involved in the abolitionist movement. It was often African American activists that were pushing white Transcendentalists like Thoreau and Emerson to become even more engaged in the movement.”
Cameron’s previous works, including an essay published by Vanderbilt University on the connection between Black Lives Matter and the Unitarian Universalist movement, are available for purchase in the Amazon Bookstore. “Liberal Race and Religion in America” has an expected publishing date of fall 2025 or spring 2026.
“I think it'll expand our conceptions of the significance and the course of religious liberalism in the United States,” said Cameron. “To show that intellectually, African American thought, especially black religious thought, has always been much broader than evangelicalism or the more conservative religious traditions to which blacks have adhered [and] that Blacks played a really prominent and significant role in religious development.”