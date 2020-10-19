Chancellor Sharon Gaber announced in an email on Oct. 19 the revised spring 2020 semester schedule. The first day of classes for the semester will commence Jan. 20 with in-person instruction for only select classes, much like the fall semester. Spring break, Mar. 29 through Apr. 3, will still occur; however, after spring break all classes will be moved to online instruction. Classes will end on May 5 and final exams will take place May 7 through May 13.
The University will continue with health precautions like Niner Health Checks, wastewater testing and contact tracing. As a new safety measure, students returning to campus will be required to test for COVID-19 before the start of the spring semester.
“Students in residence halls, those with on-campus dining plans, student workers and those students with face-to-face classes will be required to be tested on campus or provide proof of recent testing before the start of classes,” said Gaber’s email.
There will be a proration for housing, parking and meal plans. For housing, there will be an exception form available for those who need to remain on campus after spring break. According to the PaTS website, the parking permits proration schedule will still be in place if a permit is returned in the spring semester.
More information will be made available regarding the finalized plans for housing, meal plans, parking and health safety by Nov. 6.
“I cannot overstate how grateful I am to all members of Niner Nation for your patience and support as we have navigated an academic year unlike any other,” said Gaber. Thank you for adjusting to the changes we’ve had to make for the health of our campus community.”
