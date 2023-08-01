UNC Charlotte revealed redevelopment renderings for the new University City Square. The project includes transforming a 15-acre square into a walkable district connecting University to the surrounding area.
Charlotte has released the six new renderings through a webpage they made. There is an overall site map which features space that includes Mallard Creek Greenway, a retail promenade, outdoor activity hub and a university connector providing easy access to and from campus.
University City Square will replace Mallard Pointe Shopping Center across from the light rail’s J.W. Clay Station. The almost 30-year-old shopping center includes a Food Lion, an abandoned Kohl’s building and various restaurants. Currently, there is no information about what will happen to the businesses that are currently there.
University City Partners, Perkins & Will, StreetPlans and the Congress of New Urbanism are developing University City Square. The proposal features food trucks, shopping markets with stalls and an epicenter featuring a large lawn.
This project aims to provide a walkable, active space for students to gather. Unlike Franklin Street at UNC Chapel Hill, or Hillsborough Street at NC State, UNC Charlotte does not have a space off campus for students to get together.
Feedback for the project came from Tom Holmes, the vice president of University City Partners, who met with community members to discuss ideas and opinions for the upcoming project.
In addition to the new 49th acre, which will open in 2023 for Charlotte students to tailgate, University City Square will have shopping and dining for students to purchase Charlotte merchandise.
Developers hope to expand the space to include apartments, restaurants and corporate offices. Once the project is approved, students could see Phase 1 begin in 2024, although it will be years before the project is officially complete.
Editors' note: This story was originally published on July 22, but has since been republished for more details.