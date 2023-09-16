UNC Charlotte's College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) is splitting into two new colleges: the College of Science and the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, according to an announcement emailed out to students on Friday, Sept. 7.
The split aims to "allow each college to find its own innovative and targeted ways to enhance student success in ways that are meaningful to the majors they offer," according to the announcement.
The decision will also "expand and elevate research opportunities available to students," according to the Sept. 7 announcement.
For now, the names of the two new colleges will be the College of Science and the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. However, the Board of Trustees still needs to give final approval to these names. Resources, such as undergraduate advising, will still be extended between both colleges for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.
College of Science
- Biological Sciences
- Chemistry
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Physics and Optical Science
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
- Africana Studies
- Anthropology
- Communications Studies
- Criminal Justice and Criminology
- English
- Geography & Earth Sciences
- Global Studies
- History
- Languages and Culture Studies
- Philosophy
- Political Science and Public Administration
- Psychological Science
- Religious Studies
- Sociology
- Writing, Rhetoric & Digital Studies
- Interdisciplinary Studies
"If there are any future changes to this model, they will be communicated with [the students] directly and well in advance of [them] taking place," according to the official announcement.
For students who were a part of the former CLAS, the required classes for your degree will remain the same, and there will not be any shifts in your graduation timelines. Students majoring in both colleges will be rewarded with one diploma for each of their majors at graduation, meaning they will receive two diplomas.
Any further questions can be answered by reaching out to either of the deans of the new colleges.
Interim Dean of the College of Humanities & Environmental and Social Sciences John Smail can be reached on the fourth floor of Fretwell. The Interim dean of the College of Science, Bernadette T. Donovan-Merkert, will have an office in the Science Building.