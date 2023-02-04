The UNC Charlotte branch of the North Carolina Student Legislature (NCSL) is looking for new members to join them in the spring 2023 semester and all upcoming semesters.
NCSL is an organization for students interested in politics, law and legal procedure. Students may use NCSL to engage in and learn about the institutions and customs that govern North Carolina and the United States.
This educational organization is available every semester in Charlotte. The club is open to all students, regardless of their major. In addition, there is a fall class open for political science students. The course can fulfill the capstone requirement for these students.
Club advisor and professor of the fall course, Dr. Eric Heberlig, said, "It is an opportunity to get involved in public policy-making. In contrast to other courses focused on learning and not doing, and gives them [students] a chance to improve their debating skills, practice being persuasive and network with other students and people also interested in these ideas."
Sasha Sembur, the vice president, said, "It's a coalition of college students across North Carolina that work together to write and pass original bills. In addition, we engage in research issues important to us, which occasionally even go before the general assembly of North Carolina itself to be considered a law."
Student members of NCSL have several duties. From writing papers and editing and debating policies, students participate in discourse important to campus and the larger Carolinian area.
Three other schools in the Carolina area also have an NCSL organization, including Elon, Lenori Rynn and Campbell. The four universities come together for monthly meetings, switching which campus they meet at each time.
Committing to the club could take 4-8 extra hours a week of work.
Sembur said, "Through the club, you can commit as much or as little time as you want to, apart from the one weekend a month for our council meetings."
President of NCSL Page Freeman said, "The bulk of the time commitment is one weekend a month, so it's not difficult to get involved and stay involved in NCSL without committing crazy time."
NCSL hosts weekly interest meetings on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. in Fretwell 202.