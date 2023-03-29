Women In Animation (WIA) is an organization that represents and empowers underrepresented gender identities entering the animation industry. UNC Charlotte's WIA is one chapter of the national organization, and they provide social and learning opportunities to students interested in animation and art.
WIA emphasizes that all gender identities are welcome in the organization.
According to the WIA website, "We bring together the global animation community to empower and advocate for people of underrepresented gender identities in the art, technology, production and business of animation, inspiring excellence and justice in all facets of the industry."
"Everyone wants to see themselves accurately represented in the games they play and the shows they watch, which is why we elevate minorities' voices and the unique stories they can tell," said Vice President of Charlotte's WIA chapter Danielle Arias.
Currently, there is unequal gender representation in the animation industry. According to Arias, about 70% of animation and art school students are women, yet only 34% work in creative jobs. WIA supports those interested in the industry to achieve a gender balance.
The organization also gives back to the community.
"I was a member when our WIA chapter was starting, and I really appreciated the goals behind it," said Arias. "It's given students who are interested in animation a community to bond and improve with."
The WIA hosts several events and workshops for its members and anyone interested in animation or the arts.
"We have had speakers, community-building activities and workshops in portfolio building, character design, storyboard design and more," said Arias.
One of the graphic designers of Charlotte's WIA, Sydney Carmer, creates illustrations for the organization's designs and animations.
"My role demonstrates how different artistic concentrations commonly intersect with one another, as I utilize illustration and graphic design even when focusing on animation," said Carmer. "It's been a great experience to be a part of, and it was one of my first extracurricular activities. [It's been] especially helpful for my social life since I started college during the pandemic."
Charlotte's chapter works with others to achieve the national organization's goals and make a significant impact in the animation industry.
"The WIA chapters are all very supportive of each other, and we keep in contact to keep our plans creative. WIA also holds virtual events so the members can work with other schools in creating animations," said Arias. "WIA at the national level provides us opportunities and established artists to learn from."
WIA encourages all students interested in art and animation to get involved.
Members can join by becoming a member on Niner Engage and following WIA on social media platforms for updates, including their Instagram, @wia.uncc, and Discord server. Members learn about internships, access to workshops, and a welcoming community to be a part of.