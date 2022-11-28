UNC Charlotte's School of Architecture has been renamed the David R. Ravin School of Architecture following a large donation from Charlotte alumnus David Ravin. A sign with the new name has been placed outside Storrs, the building housing the architecture school.
Ravin's naming donation will be used to support students, pay for their study abroad and boost university campaigns and initiatives. The amount of the donation has not been disclosed.
"We are very grateful to David Ravin for his generosity in supporting architecture students now and for generations to come," Chancellor Sharon Gaber said. "His gift will strengthen and expand the quality and significance of design education at UNC Charlotte. [It] will help us not only support students but also increase the visibility of our architecture program's work, which will only increase the value of the UNC Charlotte degree."
Ravin graduated from Charlotte in 1994 with a bachelor's of art degree in architecture and later attended the University of Michigan and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the president and CEO of Northwood Ravin, his Charlotte-based full-service development, construction and property management firm.
A campus ceremony announcing the naming and thanking Ravin took place at Storrs on Nov. 18. At the ceremony, Ravin reflected on his time at Charlotte and the skills he learned.
"There is no right answer in architecture. Every time we would come on a project and present, you were basically trying to convince that group that what you came up with was the right answer. And so over many, many years of doing that, you got a thick skin because sometimes they would disagree with you. It started to teach you a really good skill set that I think the students here probably don't even recognize they all end up with," Ravin said.
Members of Ravin's family, students and members of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees were some of those in attendance at the ceremony.
Blaine Brownell, director of the Ravin School of Architecture, presented Ravin with a head of a pickaxe, a commemorative gift created with the help of the fabrication lab staff at the architecture school.
"We share a commitment to the types of design and construction that David has pursued in his successful career, namely innovations in housing, real estate and urban design that enhance the human experience and community well-being as we continue to build productive partnerships in Charlotte and beyond. These are fundamental aspects of city shaping that we hope to influence positively," Brownell said.
The David R. Ravin School of Architecture joins a short list of locations at UNC Charlotte named after alumni. The school is also a part of the larger College of Arts + Architecture.
"Thank you to David from all of us in the School of Architecture and the College of Arts + Architecture for supporting this enterprise so generously and helping the next generation of students learn how to think and thrive in the exciting world that is design," said Brook Muller, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture.