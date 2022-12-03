Student's tuition for spring 2023 will be due in full on Dec. 7.
The average tuition to attend UNC Charlotte is $3,607 for a North Carolina resident and $10,669 for out-of-state tuition. These tuition prices do not include housing, meal plans, books and other living expenses.
Fee breakdown
Tuition costs also consider various selections of fees appointed by the bursar, which fund specific departments and aspects of Charlotte.
These fees make up about 47% of the cost of attending Charlotte for in-state students and 15% for out-of-state students.
"The tuition, along with the University's state appropriation, is allocated to support programs across the University. Any new tuition and appropriations are allocated to support the University's strategic plan," said Jason Vaughan, a manager for media relations and issues management for Charlotte.
Charlotte tuition fees include education and technology, safety and security, university fees, 49 card access, the UNC system associate fee, food service, the faculty miscellaneous fee, transportation and the health services fee.
These fees are selected by the Tuition and Fees Advisory Board (TFAB) members.
How the fees are determined
The TFAB contains a board of 50% students and 50% faculty and staff, who share governance to ensure a fair assessment of Charlotte's tuition and fees costs.
Before TFAB assessments, there was the UNC Board of Governors (BOG). In conjunction with each other, these programs orchestrate the process that determines the cost of each fee within a student's tuition.
"The rates for tuition and fees are established by the responsible areas and reviewed each year during the fall semester. The UNC BOG sets guidelines for allowable increases. Charlotte then works within the parameters of the guidelines and submits proposed changes through the Tuition and Fees Advisory Board, Chancellor, Board of Trustees and UNC BOG," said Vaughan.
Resources used with fees
Many of these resources that the tuition pays for are under-utilized by the student body. A non-profit corporation, Student Legal Services, Inc. (SLS), is another department funded by the Charlottes' activity fee. It gives students opportunities to learn about their legal rights and advice when handling legal disputes.
"We provide free legal advice," said Ashley McAlarney, director of SLS. "Limited representation and resources to currently enrolled students who have paid the activity fee. SLS is also available for presentations to student organizations and classes to educate students on their rights and responsibilities in different areas of law."
Valuable resources, such as SLS, are free due to their coverage by University fees. They help students with accessibility and make the transition into college life more manageable.
"Students who are involved with Student Government or speak with their Student Government representatives can become more involved with the tuition and fee process," said Vaughan.