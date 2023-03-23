A UNC Charlotte student reported a carjacking at gunpoint in Lot 5 shortly after 2 p.m. on March 23. While the suspect managed to get away with the vehicle, there were no injuries, and there is no ongoing threat on campus.
Campus police immediately arrived at the scene to aid the student.
The University reports in a Niner Notice sent at 3:24 p.m. explaining that although there is no ongoing threat, there may be an increased police presence on campus.
Lot 5 is located on the east side of the UNC Charlotte main campus opposite East Deck. The lot is on the perimeter of campus near the intersection of Van Landingham Road and Martin Village Road.
The stolen vehicle is a 4-door, burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. It was last seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.
This incident comes after an increase in car break-ins in the previous months. In February, eight non-violent car break-ins took place. Four occurred in the South Village Deck, and four occurred in Lot 8, located next to the South Village Deck.
Campus police and CMPD are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, call campus police at 704-687-2200.
The Niner Times will provide additional information as it becomes available.