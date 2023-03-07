In fall 2022, third-year UNC Charlotte student Zoe Brannon began an independent study (IS) project called Road towards Reentry to support incarcerated women pursuing reentry and gender-responsive programs.
Brannon is pursuing a bachelor's in social work with a minor in women's and gender studies. She began Road towards Reentry to understand how to be a part of the change in the struggles incarcerated women face in a hands-on way.
"I'm very passionate about incarceration and the formerly incarcerated women's struggles when they're trying to re-enter. I know society doesn't care for these people and often pushes them to the back burner, especially women and women of color," said Brannon. "I want them to have a voice and know that a community is here to support them. It's important for me as a woman of color to be the voice for them as they're often silenced."
Reentry programs are designed to help formerly incarcerated individuals get back on their feet. Gender-responsive programs are specific reentry programs geared towards gender.
"There are a lot of reentry programs dedicated to men. But, unfortunately, women are often overlooked when it comes to reentry, and because of this, they lack the specific support they need," Brannon said.
Brannon emphasizes that these women have specific needs that must be met, particularly with feminine hygiene and mothers.
"That's why I'm doing the fundraiser because when I meet with the women, I want to hear what they're lacking at the halfway house, like feminine products," said Brannon.
The halfway houses take in and support individuals on their road to recovery and returning to everyday life. In addition, Brannon works with organizations such as Reentry Housing Alliance and Life Connections.
"It's been impactful to learn that, even though this isn't that known about, there are still organizations that are willing to support and are very welcoming," said Brannon.
These organizations work to support formerly incarcerated individuals on every step of their journey, and this takes many forms.
"An organization called Common Wealth is a bank company that helps formerly incarcerated individuals build their credit. Because if you don't have credit, you can't get an apartment, car or things like that. They help them get on their feet that way." said Brannon.
Brannon plans to continue working with these organizations and is working on a new campaign.
"I didn't expect this project to go the way it's going, and I'm excited that it's pivoting the way it is. My mentor Chablis and I hope to do a letter-writing campaign where the individuals we meet at the halfway houses write to the youth at Life Connections," said Brannon.
Life Connections is an organization that works with local youth on the path to incarceration.
"Getting the letters from previously incarcerated individuals could be impactful to tell them what they wish they would have done at their age," said Brannon.
They plan to extend this campaign to Charlotte students.
"We are hoping to get the campus involved and doing a letter-writing campaign here so that we can write letters to those who are already or formerly incarcerated. So it's a full circle moment," said Brannon.
Brannon encourages everyone to grasp an understanding and spread awareness of the barriers formerly incarcerated women face when pursuing reentry.
The Road towards Reentry Instagram page is Brannon's digital portfolio for the project. She will continue to post updates for other students to keep up and get involved.